Chesapeake neighbor raises safety concerns over the lack of sidewalks and bike lanes in Deep Creek

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Andrea Roth-Ross lives just off Shell Road and said she would love to safely walk or ride her bike to her church, which is two miles away. However, she avoids doing so because of what she says are dangerous conditions.

"I don’t, because there’s no safety concerns, no bike lanes, no sidewalks to even ride the bike on," Roth-Ross said. "Bike lanes would be nice, and even sidewalks would be nicer."

Roth-Ross said she is surprised there are no bike lanes or sidewalks on Shell Road because Deep Creek Middle School and the Deep Creek Community Center are nearby.

She voiced her concerns to Chesapeake Mayor Rick West and the Chesapeake City Council. She received a quick response from the director of public works.

"Pedestrian amenities are most likely to be performed along roadways that provide safer pedestrian connectivity from areas of population density, to destinations including schools, public recreation facilities, commercial centers, and other areas where pedestrian access is most warranted," the director of public works said.

Roth-Ross believes this area of Deep Creek fits those qualifications.

"Because of the rising gas costs, and I don’t see that going down anytime soon, I’ve noticed people walking more and riding their bicycles more," Roth-Ross said.

A city spokesperson said there are no current projects funded for sidewalks around Shell Road.

However, the Chesapeake City Council introduced the long-term 2050 Chesapeake Trails and Connectivity Plan in 2024. According to the plan, there is a sample project planned for a shared-use path on South Military Highway from Highway 17 to Canal Drive. A city spokesperson says implementation of this plan will happen over time due to funding.

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