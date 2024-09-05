Chesapeake neighborhood on lockdown, including 3 schools, as police search for shooting suspect

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A neighborhood-wide lockdown in the Broadlawn area of Chesapeake—which includes three schools—is in effect Thursday night as officers search for a shooting suspect, police say.

Oscar Smith Middle, Oscar Smith High School and Carver Intermediate School are in the Broadlawn area of the city. Students from Oscar Smith Middle and Oscar Smith High were taken to Carver Intermediate School as a precaution, according to Chesapeake Public Schools.

The students from the three schools will remain at Carver Intermediate School until school officials get the all clear from police, Chesapeake Public Schools added.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of Acorn Street for a reported shooting, police say. There, officers found a man who had been shot, police say.

The man who was shot is expected to survive, police say.

By the time officers arrived, police say the suspect had run away, prompting the neighborhood-wide lockdown.

The search for the shooting suspect is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

