Chesapeake parents speak out as their teen son's accused killer is denied bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was in court Thursday, facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of a 14-year-old Chesapeake boy.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department say that five people were shot on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 23, on Drayton Road in the South Norfolk/Campostella area.

Emmanuel Winston died from his injuries. The other victims survived, but according to court documents, at least two suffered permanent physical injuries as a result.

Emmanuel’s parents, Shannon and Clayton Winston, first talked with News 3 reporter Angela Bohon in December when they were searching for answers.

They say that Thursday was the first time they faced Keyshawn Shannon in court. He’s charged with second-degree murder. In total, he faces three charges in the Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and another five charges in the General District Court.

Watch related: Inmate found dead of apparent medical emergency: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

Inmate found dead of apparent medical emergency: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

Thursday, a judge denied Shannon's bond. He set the next hearing for September 19. All charges are expected to be heard in JDR court.

The Winstons said, “It’s a tragedy that our son is gone. We’re just thankful other kids and other family members didn’t get killed.”

The Winstons say are working to get through these hard times and appreciate support from family and friends.

“Now we’re just praying the justice system runs its course and that ‘Fatty’ gets the justice he needs, he deserves.”