Chesapeake partners with ICE for immigration enforcement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The issue of immigration and the deportation of undocumented individuals has gained national attention, prompting local cities in Hampton Roads, including Chesapeake, to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enhance community safety.

In February, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order, allowing Virginia State Police and Department of Corrections to work with the Trump administration on federal immigration enforcement.

Sheriff David Rosado provided insights into what this means for the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.



“When someone enters our jail and is determined to be born outside of the United States, we contact ICE,” Sheriff Rosado explained. He noted that ICE assesses whether there is a detainer on the individual. If there is a detainer, the Sheriff's Office logs that into their system and stays in constant contact with ICE.

Sheriff Rosado detailed the process: “We contact ICE five days prior to the individual's scheduled release.” They can come to pick up the person before that release, and we also extend an additional 48 hours to ensure they can arrive on time.”

The Sheriff emphasized that his department's policy aligns with both federal and state laws, seeking to reassure residents of Chesapeake about their safety. “We’re following the law and working with ICE according to their best practices. The number of undocumented individuals leaving our jails is not an issue,” he stated.

Recently, Sheriff Rosado reported that his department, along with other sheriff's offices, met to discuss policies to ensure compliance with ICE regulations.