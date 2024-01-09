Watch Now
Chesapeake sergeant charged with strangulation after 'domestic dispute:' police

Posted at 6:52 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 18:52:43-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake Sheriff's Office sergeant is on administrative leave after being criminally charged with strangulation.

On Jan 6., Chesapeake police said officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Ballahack Road for a "domestic dispute."

After officers talked with the victim and witnesses, police said they took Sergeant Mervin Culpepper, 35, into custody and then to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail where he was charged with strangulation.

The sheriff's office confirmed to News 3 Culpepper "is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Authorities did not release any further details about the investigation.

