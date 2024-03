CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several people are displaced after a fire in Chesapeake Friday night.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says that the blaze started in a shed and spread to two homes.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, fire crews were still at the scene on Ford Street in South Norfolk

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

