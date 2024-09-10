Watch Now
Chesapeake sheriff retires after 12 years in office

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After 12 years as Chesapeake's sheriff and 33 total years of service, Jim O’Sullivan officially retires from the Chesapeake's Sheriff Office.

O'Sullivan began his career in 1991, and in 1992 joined the sheriff's office. He was then appointed to sheriff in 2012, where he served four terms as the highest-ranking law enforcement officer.

As a graduate of the FBI's national academy and certified jail manager, O'sullivan oversaw the safety and security of approximately 800 offenders per day in the Chesapeake correctional center, as well as the safety of the 57-thousand people entering and leaving the court buildings per year.

Undersheriff Dave Rosado, O'Sullivan's second-in-command, will become the fourth sheriff in Chesapeake's history when he takes over on November 1.

