Chesapeake teacher wins VDOT's 'Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year' award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake teacher has won VDOT's 'Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year' award for the seventh time in the award's history.

"This job can be very daunting and weighing down and having those kids come up to you and those compliments they give you or those 'Hey I saw you out there today'. It's like the joy you see in their face kinda gives you the joy back inside of you as well," said Matthew Barker, physical elementary teacher at Deep Creek Central Elementary School.

Every year, school crossing guards across Virginia are nominated for the award but only five actually win.