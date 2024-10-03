Chesapeake teacher with cystic fibrosis overcomes odds to run in NYC marathon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teacher from Chesapeake is determined to run in the NYC marathon following a life changing medical diagnosis.

Lucas Allen is 27-years-old and has cystic fibrosis, which is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs and other organs. What started out as a 5K race during the pandemic turned into a 10K race, and then into a half marathon. Now he is getting ready to complete another full marathon.

"I kind of got bit by the bug," says Allen. "The TCS New York City Marathon will be my third marathon coming up in November," he adds.

As if 26.2 miles weren't taxing enough, he needs more energy to breath and regulate his body.

"I take about, on average, about 20 pills a day. I do two breathing treatments every day," he says. "Then I wear a vest that actually shakes the mucus out of my lungs for 30 minutes each day," he adds.

As a teacher at Oscar Smith High School, educating comes naturally to Allen so he has been sharing his experience online to raise awareness.

"My heart rate's able to spike a lot faster. So, when the heart rate spikes then you're starting to sweat more and you're going to produce more sodium. So, it's really a fine line that I have to tread when I’m both training and running in the race," Allen says.

From doctors’ visits to the longest training runs, Allen wants to share how cystic fibrosis impacts his daily activities.

"I feel that it is my job to not only just educate, but get the word out there," he says.

Allen is getting the word out by running across Chesapeake, and eventually New York City, with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation across his chest and the word FEARLESS in his head.

"When the pain starts to hit at mile 18 and I've got, like, a few more miles to go, I just keep saying in my head ‘remain fearless, stay fearless, stay fearless,'" he says.

"I feel like there's always question marks in the future when you're living with a chronic illness," Allen says. "You never know what truly can happen so all you can really focus on is the present."

In addition to training, being a teacher, an athletics coach and a husband, Allen was just named 2025 Teacher of the Year for Oscar Smith High School.

Allen’s story touches my heart because I am also running the NYC Marathon. I am running on the Huntington’s Disease Society of America's team raising money on behalf of my mom who has Huntington’s.

It is a neurological disease that breaks down your brain cells and there is currently no cure. The money we are raising can be life-changing if researchers can do successful research.

This race he plans to focus on the present by putting one foot in front of another.

Click here if you are interested in helping Allen raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

