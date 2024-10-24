Watch Now
Chesapeake teen convicted in connection to a 2022 homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake teen was recently convicted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Rashee Parson. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder after three days of deliberation by the jury, says the office of the Commonwealth's attorney city of Chesapeake.

On Oct 15, 2022, officers responded to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive regarding reports that a man had been shot. The commonwealth's attorney evidence established the teen and the codefendant greeted Mr. Parson and continued walking. They later turned around and began shooting.

Upon investigation, the attorney's office found twenty separate gunshot wounds in Parson.

The sentencing hearing for the teen will be held Feb 27, 2025 with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

