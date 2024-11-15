Chesapeake tennis club breaking barriers and shifting culture

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One Hampton Roads non-profit is serving a greater purpose and redefining the sport of tennis. The non-profit, Black Girls Tennis Club teaches young black girls how to play tennis, getting them involved in something positive.

From 2019 to 2022, tennis has seen a 46 percent increase in the number of black players across the country. That's according to the United States Tennis Association. In Hampton Roads, Black Girls Tennis Club is helping grow that number.

"I hope the girls gain a new hobby. I hope they gain a skill to take things out on the court and leave it on the court," Virginia Thornton, one of the co-founders of Black Girls Tennis Club said.

The non-profit offers free tennis lessons to young black girls interested in the sport.

"I love tennis. That’s why my dad has a new racket so we can play tennis together," Avery, an elementary school student in the club said.

"It’s a lot of fun and it’s my first time learning tennis," Alecia, an elementary school student in the club said.

The non-profit was founded in 2022 by Hampton Roads natives, Kimberly Selden and Virginia Thornton.

"Two of our girls that started playing tennis through Black Girls Tennis Club had never picked up a racket before and tried out for their school’s tennis team and made it," said Thorton. "When I started, I was the only Black girl on the tennis court. I grew up playing with my dad. But I never really saw anyone who looked like us as a family."

The club is turning dreams into a reality. Thornton says it's shocking to see the idea she helped bring to life when looking back to where the group started.

"I cry a lot when I’m on the tennis court and I see all of these young Black youth playing tennis. We’ve been at Northside and had people stop their cars and say why are there so many Black girls on the Tennis court," Thornton said.

Representation in professional tennis has grown over the years with Serena and Venus Williams, CoCo Gauff and Taylor Townsend winning international titles.

"Tennis is an individual sport. A lot of times, its just you on the court by yourself with your opponent, making your own decisions. You can put that into the game. But also apply that to life," Ashley Nelson, a coach with Black Girls Tennis Club said.

If you're interested in getting involved in the Black Girls Tennis Club, click here.