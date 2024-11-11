CODI Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Chesapeake on Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a CODI Alert for Chesapeake Police for a missing girl, 14-year-old Deborah Jenkins, last seen on Monday, November 11.

Here's the information Virginia State Police shared:

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for Deborah Jenkins, 14 years old, white female, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5' 2", 75 pounds. Last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie and black pants.

She was last seen at 0100 hours on November 11, 2024 at 3355 South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

She was last seen with James Bell, 41 years old, white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5' 7", 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black hat with a green pot leaf logo. Both were last seen on foot.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to his/her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For further information contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/ [vsp.virginia.gov]