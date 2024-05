CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dominion Energy reported over 20,000 customers impacted by an outage, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

According to the map the outages are clustered around Avalon Hills, Woodhaven, and Westover.

Dominion said they expected power to be returned to customers in Avalon Hills and Woodhaven by 6 p.m.

Dominions said they expected power to be returned to customers in Westover by 7 p.m.