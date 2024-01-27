Fallen Chesapeake police officers honored at 5K race

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Saturday, Chesapeake citizens dedicated some of their morning to those who gave their lives serving the community.

Schock and Shivers is a 5k race and cold water challenge, named after two fallen first responders from Chesapeake.

In 2008 Jarrod Shivers, a member of the Chesapeake SWAT Team was killed while executing a search warrant. In 2011 Tim Schock died in a training accident at Oak Grove Lake Park.

Chesapeake Police Officer, Kenneth Byrd says the non-profit known as Law Enforcement United not only helps raise awareness for officers like Schock and Shivers, they also provide a promise to current officers

"Law Enforcement United will be there for my family if the worst call comes out and I don't make it home," said Byrd. "It's something that police officers all around the country are aware of, but it's a sacrifice that we make."

Wallace Chadwick, executive director of the nonprofit and police officer, says this event builds relationships between the public and police.

"In a lot of ways, we only get to interact with the community negatively. This is a way to bring out the community and the police department to bridge that gap," said Chadwick.

Money raised will go towards other future events to continue raising awareness for law enforcement.