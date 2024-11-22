Families remember lost loved ones on 2nd anniversary of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Friday marks the second anniversary of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting that took the lives of six people. Families will be taking time to honor and reflect on the loved ones they lost on the morning of the tragic anniversary.

It was two years ago today a manager opened fire in the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself. Among the six lives lost were Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Randy Blevins, Tyneka Johnson and Fernando Chavez-Barron.

Watch related coverage: $50M lawsuit from Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting dismissed 'with prejudice'

$50M lawsuit from Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting dismissed 'with prejudice'

At least six others were also hurt in this tragic shooting that sent shock waves through the Chesapeake and Hampton Roads communities.

A memorial stands out in front of the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, honoring those six lives lost.

Walmart reopened its doors to the public six months after the incident.