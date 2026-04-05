Family displaced after RV fire spreads to Chesapeake house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family is displaced after a fire that started in an RV spread into a Chesapeake home Saturday night.

Firefighters were called around 8:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Fox Trail after passing drivers reported an RV on fire next to a home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the RV, which was parked under a carport beside a two-story house. Firefighters used several hose lines and large water streams to battle the blaze.

The fire spread from the RV into the home and reached the attic, officials said. Crews initially tried to go inside to attack the fire, but conditions worsened quickly, forcing them to pull out and continue fighting the fire from outside.

The fire was brought under control at 10:32 p.m.

One person was inside the home when the fire started but got out safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Two adults and one child were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to help them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.