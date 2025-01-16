Former correctional officer attempted to deliver drugs in hair at Chesapeake prison: court docs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Krystal Clay, a former correctional officer, faces charges for allegedly entering Indian Creek Correctional Center with narcotics hidden in her hair.

Court documents reveal that the incident occurred on Dec. 12, when a suspected drug package fell out of Clay's hair and was subsequently picked up by security staff.

According to the court documents, Clay was questioned by authorities and allegedly admitted to smuggling the package into the prison.

She reportedly stated that an inmate had requested she bring in the drugs in exchange for money and provided her with a phone number to coordinate with an unidentified accomplice for the package pickup.

The package contained a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The Virginia Department of Corrections indicated that it is aware of the incident and that its hiring protocols involve a comprehensive background investigation for candidates recommended for employment. However, no one was available for further comment on the matter.

The department did tell News 3 that Clay had been employed for about a year.

This incident is not isolated; another arrest occurred last month involving the parents of an inmate. Betty Jo Hoyer and Michael Hoyer were charged after an incident during a visit to their son on Sept. 8.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the couple entering a bathroom, where a correctional officer later discovered a package hidden in the paper towel dispenser in the women’s restroom.

A state lab determined that the package contained opioids, including buprenorphine and naloxone strips.

Additionally, the criminal complaint against Michael Hoyer states that two packages containing nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine and two pieces of paper sprayed with cannabis agents were discovered in the men’s restroom.

Both parents are alleged to have discussed delivering the drugs to their son during prison phone calls.

Krystal Clay is scheduled to return to court in March, while the Hoyers have had their case continued to next month.