Gov. Youngkin announces $681 million investment in Submarine Cable Manufacturer for Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Governor Glen Youngkin announced that LS GreenLink USA, Inc will invest $681 million for a state-of-the-art 750,000-sq.-ft. high-voltage direct current submarine cable manufacturing facility in Chesapeake.

The purpose of the facility is serve the global wind industry. It's estimated that facility will be built on apporixmately 100 acres of brownfield and create 330 full-time jobs, according to the commonwealth of Virginia.

Watch: Newport News Shipbuilding marks opening of new Norfolk site

Newport News Shipbuilding marks opening of new Norfolk site

“LS GreenLink’s investment in Virginia will showcase the Commonwealth as a leader in offshore wind industry manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press release. “LS GreenLink has recognized that Virginia has the skilled talent, world-class logistics location, and business environment that will allow it to serve its growing global customers for submarine power cables.”

The Virginia Economic Development worked with the City of Chesapeake, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the Virginia Maritime Association to secure the project for Virginia.