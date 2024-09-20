Grant Holloway recognized by the city of Chesapeake after winning Olympic gold

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hurdling phenom Grant Holloway is being honored by his hometown of Chesapeake following his gold-winning performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Watch: Chesapeake native Grant Holloway hurdles his way to Olympic gold

Chesapeake native Grant Holloway hurdles his way to Olympic gold

Holloway beat out fellow American Daniel Roberts with a time of 12.99 seconds in the 110m hurdles. This is his second medal-winning Olympic performance, as he won a silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 110m hurdles.

On Friday, the city of Chesapeake will hold a "Meet and Greet" for the Olympian to welcome him back to his hometown. Chesapeake mayor Rick West will also present Holloway with a special gift to celebrate his accomplishments and recognize him for representing the city.

Watch: Chesapeake's Holloway cruises to Olympic preliminary win

Chesapeake's Holloway cruises to Olympic preliminary win

Holloway, a Chesapeake native, attended Grassfield High School and ran for the Grizzlies.

News 3's Marc Davis is interviewing him ahead of the big honor. This article will be updated later with Grant's reaction.