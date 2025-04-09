Greenbrier Mall is now under new ownership; community looks to the future

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Greenbrier Mall has changed hands, marking a significant development for one of the largest commercial spaces in Chesapeake.

The property, which was put up for auction back in February with a starting bid of $6 million, was sold for over three times that amount, totaling $22.3 million, according to court records.

Michael Sifen, a general contractor based in Virginia Beach, now owns 55 acres of the land that the mall sits on — including where Macy's and JCPenney are located. Dillard's was not part of the sale.

The Greenbrier Mall has been a cornerstone of the Chesapeake community since it opened in 1981. However, it currently sits at only 82% occupancy, reflecting a nationwide trend affecting shopping malls. Locals like Kirby McClaine have fond memories of the mall, recalling its past vibrancy.

"It's a foundation of Chesapeake… I started working there over at the McDonald’s," McClaine said. "It was a very popular place."

However, he noted that the rise of online shopping has impacted foot traffic significantly.

"Amazon... that's what happened. Online shopping has taken over," he added.

As the community awaits Sifen's plans for the mall, residents hope that the space will continue to serve as a gathering place.

"I would like for it to stay open because it’s taken away from the youth," McClaine stated. "They don’t have anywhere to go — even the older people don’t have anywhere to go to window shop."

The future of Greenbrier Mall remains uncertain, but the community is hopeful for revitalization that honors its legacy while adapting to modern shopping habits.