Homeowners weigh pros, cons of potential changes to Chesapeake's Greenbrier area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake city officials are working to improve the work-life balance for residents in the Greenbrier area.

The Greenbrier Area Project aims to enhance the community and may increase property values for local homeowners.

Michael Sarros, a representative of the North Battlefield Civic League, noted that many neighborhoods in Chesapeake stand poised for transformation.

“We represent 5,000 homes within the area that Chesapeake is focusing on, specifically in the Greenbrier area, covering 13 neighborhoods,” Sarros said.

Sarros planted his roots in the Six Meadows neighborhood in the 1990s, an area included in the Greenbrier Area Plan, which will emphasize business, commercial, entertainment, and recreational development.

“The community appears to desire better connectivity for pedestrian traffic,” Sarros added. “We've been advocating for improved access from residences to business, entertainment, and commercial districts, as there has always been a significant disconnect.”

Sarros reflected on his own experience, sharing how the shift from rural to urban living has dramatically increased his property value.

“In 2017, the land was appraised at $85,000. Last year's tax assessment placed it between $135,000 and $145,000," he said.

However, not all residents think the changes are positive. Robert Morrsett expressed concerns about increased traffic and litter in his neighborhood, an issue he feels has worsened with development.

“This road used to have very little traffic and was private, but now it's constant trash blowing into my yard and speeding vehicles racing through the neighborhood,” he said.

These changes have prompted Morrsett to consider relocating, potentially to North Carolina. Sarros acknowledged that concerns like Morrsett's are not uncommon.

“For those viewing development as a potential disruption to their lifestyle and property value, I see it as an opportunity,” Sarros stated. “People tend to relocate based on the dynamics an area offers.”