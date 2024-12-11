Watch Now
How a traffic stop in Chesapeake could lead to your next meal

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Drivers in Chesapeake could be eligible to get a "Turkey Instead of a Ticket" starting Friday.

At their own discretion, CPD officers will give a fresh turkey to drivers they pull over. This provision of poultry will proceed based on the circumstances of the stop and the demeanor of the driver.

The Chesapeake Police Department, the Chesapeake Jubilee Committee, the Chesapeake Crime Line, Kroger and several sponsors have partnered to bring this event back for its ninth year.

This annual event was inspired by the efforts of citizen Rodney Foster. Foster initially coordinated with local sponsors to fund and coordinate this turkey giveaway.

Those participating will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. at the Kroger Grocery story located on Battlefield Boulevard.

