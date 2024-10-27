'I never thought I would play hockey again,' ODU athlete shares cancer journey

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This weekend the ODU Monarchs took to the ice to help erase cancer from the lives of Hampton Roads families.

Coach Adam Danforth says proceeds from Saturday's game in Chesapeake went towards CHKD's Cancer and Blood Disorders Clinic, the same hospital that treated his son, Logan, 15 years ago.

"When he was ten years old he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma he went through five months of treatment he couldn't play ice hockey," explained Coach Danforth.

This was a major disappointment for young hockey fan Logan Danforth. On Saturday he told News 3 he never thought he would sharpen his skates again.

"I didn't think at an 8-9-year-old kid that I would get the chance to play again,' explained Danforth.

Danforth says that it was actually hockey that propelled Logan to keep going and stay strong through treatment.

"Any time that I was not in the hospital I was either at home watching hockey or I would beg my mom to take me out of the hospital to watch a hockey game go see an Admirals game anything," said Danforth. "I was just a junkie for hockey at that time,"

After some time, Danforth stepped back on the ice and fifteen years later, Danforth went from ODU fan to playing for the Monarchs.

"Being here being competitive playing with my brothers and my family are the best times of my life right now," said Danforth.

Joining him on the ice were other players who's families had also faced cancer, including his grandfather who is a six-time cancer survivor and was an honorary coach for the game.

"I would say for any family that is going through this is a lot of people are going to offer to help, let them," said Coach Danforth. "You're going to need it. We had our hockey family and my fire department family through Logan's cancer treatment and recovery,"

Logan says his message to cancer patients is to have this goal in mind, to never give up

"With hard work and perseverance you can do pretty much anything you want to," said Danforth.