If your child struggles in school, the Jasaron Learning Institute wants to help

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School is out for summer, however not all students can academically afford to take some time off.

The Jasaron Learning Institute in Chesapeake is a year-round learning center that provides home school and after-school tutoring services for students.

Dr. Shirley Auguste is a certified teacher and helped 25 students of all abilities from first through fifth grade grow academically this year. On Saturday, she had an open house for her summer program.

So far, she has three students signed up and she’s looking to take on more.

Auguste says the summer program aims to give students the patience and subject support they need if they are struggling.

"We give them the discipline that they would have in the school system however we are a little more lax to the fact that we also focus on their basic needs and making sure they feel comfortable so even though we have the structure of a school we also have a homey more relaxed environment to get their work done," said. Dr. Auguste

Summer camp programs start June 17. To sign up, click the link, here.