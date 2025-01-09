Indictment of Chesapeake Regional alleges hospital was complicit in former OBGYN's crimes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four years since a former Chesapeake OBGYN was found guilty of performing unnecessary surgical procedures, a grand jury has handed down an indictment alleging Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC) was complicit in his crimes.

CRMC is facing charges of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and interference with government functions.

Attorneys for the hospital call the charges unfounded.

Former Chesapeake doctor Javaid Perwaiz is currently serving a 59-year sentence for conducting irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, and other medically unnecessary procedures over a decade. He misled women about their health, telling some they had cancer when they did not. He was convicted in 2020 — a case that stunned many.

"The harm that Dr. Perwaiz inflicted on his patients and victims, to countless women who have the strength to have and bravery to come forward," said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "I personally have never seen anything like it."

Prosecutors allege that Chesapeake Regional allowed Perwaiz to work there from 1984 until 2019, despite being aware that his medical privileges had been terminated at Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth for performing unnecessary surgeries.

From 2010 to 2019, the hospital reportedly received about $18.5 million in reimbursements from healthcare benefit programs for surgeries performed by Perwaiz. The indictment also indicates that some employees raised concerns regarding his conduct, but no action was taken.

Legal analyst Sonny Stallings spoke with News 3 Thursday about the gravity of this indictment.

"The U.S. Government is going after the hospital because of how horrible this whole situation was," Stallings said. "They are claiming that allowing this doctor to continue his practices is why they're pursuing this case. They want everyone who was culpable to face the music."

In a statement to News 3, CRMC said they consider "the allegations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to be unfounded and an excessive overreach, and will respond more fully in court through its external counsel."

The statement added that, "Chesapeake Regional is dedicated to patient safety, prioritizing high-quality care that meets rigorous national standards. Safety protocols are continually monitored to ensure the greatest level of care, protecting the health and welfare of patients, families, and staff."

Stallings noted the potential consequences when a corporation faces federal charges.

"Typically, it's just going to be sanctions, fines; they could disband the corporation, things of that nature," Stallings said."

A court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse.