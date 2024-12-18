Local church offers hope for those grieving during the holidays

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For many, the holidays aren’t necessarily a happy time of year.

The holidays are already stressful with planning and shopping, but adding grief on top of it can be emotionally draining.

According to a recent study, 46 percent of adults are grieving and missing someone during this holiday season.

To help navigate those emotions, Dr. Jason Parker, retired psychology professor at Old Dominion University, suggests finding small ways to remember loved ones, such as honoring their traditions or cooking their favorite recipes.

Talking about happy memories and writing a letter to the person you’re missing can also be helpful.

Remember to give yourself the space to rest and process your emotions.

“Grief drains your emotional battery,” said Dr. Parker. “It just takes the energy out of us, which means we need to recharge more. So you need to give yourself more downtime to recharge your batteries for those periods when you will be social.”

If you’re looking for a safe place to navigate those emotions, Providence United Church of Christ in Chesapeake will hold its Blue Christmas Service Wednesday night.

Pastor Danage said this will be a place where those grieving can light a candle for their loved ones and not feel alone.

“This is a service where we’re giving back to the people to say, ‘Hey, come into this place, experience God, experience love, experience the presence of the Lord, and let it be a place of healing and hope for you,'" said Avery Danage Sr., senior pastor.

