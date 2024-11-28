Loved ones gather in Chesapeake on Thanksgiving to honor Army veteran who died by suicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Loved ones of a beloved Army veteran who died by suicide is continuing their tradition of coming together on Thanksgiving to remember his legacy.

Sean Bell died by suicide in 2021 at 38 years old. He served in the Army for 20 years, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant and earning many honors, including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. His family says he was close to retirement when he took his own life.

On Thursday, Gold Star mothers and loved ones joined the Bell family at the fraternal order of police building in Chesapeake for the annual dinner. Sean's mother, Angela Bell, said the event highlights the importance of family coming together and the value of Sean's life and military service.

Angela Bell says she's always amazed at the outpouring of support and community at Thanksgiving. She's hoping to raise awareness about suicide prevention, and says more information can be found here.