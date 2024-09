CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour team has been moved to Sunday following muddy conditions at Heritage Park, the city of Chesapeake said on X.

The concert was originally scheduled for Friday evening at 6 p.m. Now it will go on at 6 p.m. Sunday instead.

The city of Chesapeake said parking will open at 2 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m.