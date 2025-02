CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested by Chesapeake police Friday after he assaulted two preschool staff members at Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons in the 200 block of Hillcrest Parkway around 12:44 p.m.

Officers say the man was "disorderly" and hit two cars on his way to the preschool.

There were no children injured and the man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. The incident is under investigation and criminal charges are pending.