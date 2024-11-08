Man charged in connection to attempted armed robbery at Chesapeake barber shop, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is facing charges in connection to an attempted robbery at a business that left an employee shot and injured, Chesapeake police say.

Rashed Kennedy, 20, was booked about six hours after the armed robbery Thursday, police say.

He's facing eight charges—six felonies and two misdemeanors—in connection to the incident, including robbery using a firearm and aggravated malicious wounding, police added.

Police told News 3 the attempted robbery happened at Andy's Barber and Beauty Salon, located at 4311 Indian River Road.

Officers were sent to the barber shop shortly after 11:30 a.m. There, police say they learned that a suspect went into the business and tried to rob it. The suspect then shot an employee, police say.

The employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police added.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.