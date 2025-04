CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:15, police said officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Moses Grandy Trail for a man who had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Police said "the shooter is detained," and the investigation is ongoing.