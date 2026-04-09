Mayor West highlights economic growth and bringing more jobs to Chesapeake in annual State of the City address

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mayor Rick West delivered his annual State of the City address Thursday at the Chesapeake Conference Center. He showcased a year of significant economic growth and outlined plans for continued regional collaboration that he says will benefit all of Hampton Roads.

The address highlighted several major economic wins for the city, with West emphasizing that long-term planning efforts are finally paying dividends for Chesapeake and the broader region.

"I think a lot of plans are coming together and we're seeing a lot of results as a result of that planning. So it's very, very exciting," West said.

The centerpiece of the economic announcements was LS Cable & Systems' combined $1.5 billion investment in two manufacturing projects that represents the largest economic investment in Hampton Roads history. The Korean company will create 750 jobs through a cable manufacturing facility and a second campus housing copper recycling, magnet wire production, and rare earth magnet manufacturing operations.

"LS System, and LS Green Link, two different parts of the same organization are two projects that just, I mean they are, it's the biggest economic investment in the Hampton Road's history," West explained.

The LS Green Link cable production facility is being built on the Elizabeth River near the Jordan Bridge, while the second project will be located in the Greenbrier area. Patrick Shim, managing director of LS Cable & Systems, said the first phase construction began last April and remains on schedule for full operation by early 2028.

"We have two exciting projects happening in Virginia, in Chesapeake, Virginia. One is $681 million cable manufacturing facility," Shim said during the address. "The construction is going very well. We're on schedule, a little over budget, but we're on schedule."

The second phase, announced last December, adds another $689 million for businesses focused on electric vehicle components and military applications. "One is copper recycling, second is, magnet wire, which goes into electric motors. And third is, rare earth magnets which also go into motors, but, you know, they also go into guided missiles and advanced fighter jets," Shim detailed.

West also highlighted USAA's decision to bring jobs to the area as part of the broader economic momentum the city is experiencing.

"I think one of the things that our region is all has, has been missing and that our city has been missing is attracting enough industry to bring well-paying jobs. And so I'm very excited about what's happening in Chesapeake and throughout our region," West said.

The State of the City address featured attendance from mayors of surrounding Hampton Roads cities, underscoring West's emphasis on regional cooperation over competition.

"Well, you know, all of us, I don't care what city you live in or what city you are mayor in, we're all dependent upon one another, and if one fails, we all fail. If one succeeds, we all succeed," West said.

This collaborative approach extends beyond economic development to infrastructure projects like the regional bike trail system that will eventually connect all seven Hampton Roads cities to Richmond and beyond.

"Yeah, I think we're all, you know, none of us live and work in the same city, hardly. We live, work, and play in all cities. And when you talk about bike trails, that's what you're talking about connectivity. And so we're really excited about what we're doing as a region to connect all of our cities," West explained.

The bike trails are already under construction in various phases across different cities, with Chesapeake focusing on the Dismal Swamp and other city areas.

West emphasized that Chesapeake's goal is not to outcompete neighboring cities but to contribute to regional success while serving its own citizens.

"It's not us trying to be better than the other city. It's just that we want to do our part in making our region good, good, and at the same time serving our citizens in a way that gives them good schools, feel protected, and bringing in job opportunities," he said.

When asked why businesses are choosing the Hampton Roads region, West pointed to the area's diverse assets and quality of life offerings.

"This whole region, if you look at what we have, we have the ocean, we have downtown, we have good schools, we have a lot to offer people, and I think it's kind of been a big secret for the rest of the world, but I think people are finding out they're coming in," West concluded.

The mayor's optimistic tone reflects a city positioning itself as a key economic driver in a region that's increasingly attracting national attention for major infrastructure and manufacturing investments.

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