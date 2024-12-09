Missing person alert issued for 16-year-old with autism: Virginia State Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a missing person alert for Chesapeake police, who are looking for a missing minor, 16-year-old Isaiah Elijah Bryant, last seen on Sunday, December 8.

Here's the information Virginia State Police shared:

The Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department on 12-08-24 at 2355 hours.

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for Isaiah Elijah Bryant, black male , 16 years old, 6' 0", 152 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on 12-08-24, at 1935 hours, on Parkview Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black Crocs. He is believed to be on foot.

The missing person has been diagnosed with autism and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Chesapeake Police Department with any information regarding their whereabouts at (757) 382-6161, or you may find complete information at https://vsp.Virginia.Gov/active-alerts/ [vsp.Virginia.Gov]