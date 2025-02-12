New Chesapeake elementary school to help relieve overcrowding in schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Public Schools department of New Construction hosted a community meeting Tuesday night to give an update and hear from the community on the new elementary school set to start construction in the next few months.

As Chesapeake's population continues to grow, so does the need for a new elementary school.

"I hope they’re planning ahead and not going to be at a 100 percent capacity when the doors open," Jamie Charter, a Chesapeake mother said.

Several middle schools are already operating at or above capacity including Indian River and Great Bridge, according to the school board.

The new school will provide a significant relief of overcrowding at Grassfield Elementary, Deep Creek Central Elementary and other elementary schools, according to the School Board’s Proposed Capital Improvement Plan for 2025-2035.

While the new school is set to alleviate some of the issues of overcrowding, other parents are worried it will create another issue... traffic.

"All that traffic is going to be passing me and my house. That is concerning. We’re already dealing with so much traffic as it is," Chelsea Garcia, a Chesapeake mother said.

School officials that presented to parents during the community meeting says the new school will have around 960 students and will be a two-story building.

They also showed renderings of the new school, which is set to be open in 2027.