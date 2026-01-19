News 3 pushes for answers about possible safety improvements on S Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For more than a decade, neighbors have raised safety concerns about the intersection of South Military Highway in the Deep Creek North area of Chesapeake. Their fears became even more heightened last month when a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed at S. Military Highway and Baugher Avenue, where memorials now serve as a stark reminder of the deadly consequences.

News 3's Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly has been following this story and pushing for answers from the city about what will be done to make this area safer.

Jacob Campbell, who works at Angelo's Tires and Auto Repair, says he and his neighbors live in constant fear for their safety on this busy stretch of road. Campbell says he and his co workers cross the street to go to the Dollar General several times a day, and he says they see other neighbors walking and riding bikes and scooters in the area as well.

"It's always sitting in the back of your mind. You could get hit by that car. You know what I'm saying. All it takes is that one irresponsible driver coming 90 miles an hour, which, I see that a lot too," Campbell said.

Crash data from the Chesapeake Police Department reveals the scope of the problem on the 3.5 mile stretch of South Military Highway between Galberry Road and Shell Road. In 2024, there were 261 accidents. In 2025, that number jumped to 283 accidents, two of which involved pedestrians; just days apart from each other.

One of those pedestrian accidents was the 9-year-old boy whose death has pushed the community's call for action.

"This right here, it…it's terrible," Campbell said, referring to the memorial site.

When Erin Holly brought these safety concerns to Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, he acknowledged the city recognizes the problem and has a plan to address it.

"We do have a plan. We do recognize that it is an unsafe place, and that we need to make it a safer place," West said. "It is an unsafe pedestrian area, bicycling , walking. It's just unsafe. Just avoid it until something is done.

The mayor is referring to the city's Military Highway Safety Improvements and Access Management Plan. When Erin Holly asked about adding a traffic light to the intersection as part of the improvement plan, West said the city would consider all options.

"I think whatever it takes to make it safe, we will consider. Absolutely," West said. "The first pedestrian fatality I heard in that area, I think was a couple years ago, I was just shocked that anybody would even be walking on it...It's not a place you'd want to be walking."

Campbell says many people who live and work nearby S Military Highway and Baugher Avenue rely on walking as their form of transportation. He believes a traffic light and crosswalks are exactly what the area needs.

"Honestly…this place is really crazy and I feel like there should be a light here because of the fact that, you know, people don't stop," Campbell said. "It's just a really big problem around here, and it's something that needs to be fixed, honestly, I feel."

Employees at Angelo's Tires and Auto Repair started a petition to bring a stoplight to the area.

