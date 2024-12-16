Norfolk mom gifted Christmas gifts for kids following apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There's no place like home for the holidays, but unfortunately for some Norfolk families, their homes aren't habitable due to an apartment fire.

Many tenants like Nicole Campbell were forced out of their units and are unsure when they might return.

For a little more than a month, Campbell says she's had to downsize to this hotel room.

Because the space is too small for Campbell and her two kids, her children have stayed with her mom to be more comfortable.

"That has been rough not being able to be around them," said Campbell. "I love my babies they're like everything and it's rough because every time I see them they're like we're going to mommy's house and stuff like that it really gets your heartstrings,"

The cost of the hotel was also burning a hole in her pocket. Campbell said she was paying $600 a week compared to her $900 monthly rent payments.

When we last spoke to Campbell, she was unsure how she was going to get presents under the tree. This was after a fire damaged her home at Mira Mar Apartments last month, but thanks to a generous community, Campbell is getting back on track.

"Thrift Store USA replaced all of our clothes and when we get into our new apartment they're going to help us with the furniture," explained Campbell.

Campbell says she's also getting some help from friends as well.

"A few people I've known from high school and middle school have messaged me and sent presents from an Amazon wishlist and a church said they were donating stuff so we are going to go pick it up Wednesday On Sunday, Campbell moved into a temporary home at the Mira Mar Apartments," said Campbell.

She says she still doesn't know if and when she can officially return home and is thinking of making the new apartment permanent.

"I guess there is a lot more water damage because they waited so long to do something so the tarp that they had broke during the storms so more water got in it so more water damage," explained Campbell.

In the meantime, Campbell says she's looking forward to having a Christmas morning all thanks to the good tiding of those in the Tidewater community.