Police chase that started on I-464 ends with driver crashing into building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver crashed into a building after getting off I-464 during a police chase Friday morning, according to state police.

Austin Edwards, a 21-year-old from Virginia Beach, will face the following charges, police say: reckless driving by speed, felony elude, fictitious registration, and unlawful causing of bodily injury.

Around 8:45 a.m., a trooper tried to pull Edwards over on I-464 for speeding, police say. When Edwards refused to stop, a police chase began.

Edwards got off I-464 onto Freeman Avenue. However, he reached a dead end and lost control of his car due to ice.

He then drove the car off the road and hit a building. As pictured below, the car entered the building and left it with extensive damage.

Virginia State Police

Two workers in the building who said they were injured have both been treated and released, police say.

Edwards, who had minor injuries, was assessed at the hospital before he was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail.