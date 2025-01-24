Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Police chase that started on I-464 ends with driver crashing into building

Top Stories: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
IMG_0603.jpeg
IMG_9811.jpeg
IMG_9813.jpeg
IMG_0602.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver crashed into a building after getting off I-464 during a police chase Friday morning, according to state police.

Austin Edwards, a 21-year-old from Virginia Beach, will face the following charges, police say: reckless driving by speed, felony elude, fictitious registration, and unlawful causing of bodily injury.

Around 8:45 a.m., a trooper tried to pull Edwards over on I-464 for speeding, police say. When Edwards refused to stop, a police chase began.

Edwards got off I-464 onto Freeman Avenue. However, he reached a dead end and lost control of his car due to ice.

He then drove the car off the road and hit a building. As pictured below, the car entered the building and left it with extensive damage.

IMG_0603.jpeg
IMG_0602.jpeg

Two workers in the building who said they were injured have both been treated and released, police say.

Edwards, who had minor injuries, was assessed at the hospital before he was taken to the Chesapeake City Jail.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device