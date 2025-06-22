Chesapeake police investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that killed a motorcyclist.

According to police, it happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Rd. and Willow Oak Rd. and involved a truck and a mid-size SUV along with the motorcycle.

The identity of the motorcyclist had not been released as of early Sunday morning because their family had not been notified.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading east on Mount Pleasant Rd. and the truck and mid-size SUV were heading west. The initial news release from police did not say, however, exactly how all three vehicles were involved.

When police arrived, the news release says, they found a motorcycle and a male driver on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS APP on their smartphone. Callers can remain anonymous and are not required to testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.