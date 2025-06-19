Now-former Sentara employee accused of filming people in restroom

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A now-former Sentara maintenance worker is charged and accused of filming people in a restroom without their knowledge, Sentara confirmed to News 3.

This week, we reported that Chesapeake police arrested Jeffrey Leffel on Tuesday for 42 counts of unlawful filming. Police say this happened at a medical facility located at 1933 Edwin Drive, which is the address for Sentara Family Medicine & Pediatrics.

Sentara has since confirmed to News 3 that Leffel was a Sentara maintenance worker, and he's since been terminated. Their full statement is as follows:

"A former Sentara maintenance worker has been arrested and charged with 42 accounts of unlawful filming by Chesapeake Police. Sentara took swift action to terminate the maintenance worker’s employment following his initial arrest. This behavior is reprehensible, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities. For additional information, due to the ongoing investigation, I must refer you to the Chesapeake Police Department."

Police say Leffel intentionally put a cellphone in a restroom to record people, adding that the device "captured multiple victims."

Chesapeake police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim and used the single-occupant restrooms at the medical facility from December of 2021 to May of 2025 to contact them. You can call Chesapeake police's Crime Investigations Section at 757-382-8256 or email tdreed@cityofchesapeake.net.