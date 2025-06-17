Man arrested, charged with 42 counts of unlawful filming in restroom: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is facing 42 counts of unlawful filming, according to Chesapeake police.

Jeffery Curtis Leffel was arrested for purposely leaving a phone in a restroom to film individuals without their permission.

Police say that they received a report that there was a recording device in a restroom. At the scene, they discovered a phone that Leffel had placed in the restroom.

Police say the phone recorded several individuals "over an extended period."

This incident is still under investigation by Chesapeake police, in which Leffel may face more charges.