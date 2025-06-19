Chesapeake residents call for changes to outdoor shooting ordinance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Concerns are mounting among residents in Chesapeake regarding the city's outdoor shooting ordinance, with many calling for immediate changes to enhance safety in their neighborhoods.

During a community meeting at Hickory High School on Wednesday night, local parent Stephanie Fulford expressed her fears for her children and her household. Fulford recounted a distressing incident where stray bullets from nearby recreational target shooting struck her home. She found a bullet lodged in a friend's truck parked on her property after hearing frequent shooting sounds from the area.

"Eventually, someone’s going to get shot; that’s what’s just going to happen," Fulford said, emphasizing the potential danger posed by unregulated shooting close to homes.

Current regulations prohibit firing a weapon within 150 yards of any building, dwelling, street, or sidewalk. However, residents like Fulford contend that these laws are not being enforced adequately. In response, police and city leaders proposed a new measure that would make it illegal to discharge a firearm across property boundaries without written permission from the property owner. Violations would result in a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Fulford is advocating for tougher penalties, increased enforcement, and the introduction of physical barriers to prevent bullets from crossing into residential areas. She suggested that establishing a minimum lot size of five acres for recreational shooting could help mitigate risks.

Attorney Jerry Harris, who specializes in land use and zoning issues, is assisting Fulford in her efforts. Harris is examining proactive measures implemented by other municipalities, including Suffolk, which have successfully enhanced gun safety regulations.

The Chesapeake City Council is expected to revisit the topic of outdoor shooting regulations next week, as community members continue to push for changes aimed at protecting residents.