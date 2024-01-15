Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier in Chesapeake closes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier is closed.

According to the company's website there are no more showtimes for any dates at the location off of Jarman Road.

News 3 first reported the impending closure at the beginning of 2023.

The Regal Cinema website lists these theaters as the remaining locations in the commonwealth:

