Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier in Chesapeake closes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier is closed.
According to the company's website there are no more showtimes for any dates at the location off of Jarman Road.
News
Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier to close in Chesapeake
9:10 AM, Jan 20, 2023
News 3 first reported the impending closure at the beginning of 2023.
The Regal Cinema website lists these theaters as the remaining locations in the commonwealth:
- Alexandria - Regal Kingstowne
- Arlington - Regal Ballston Quarter
- Ashburn - Regal Fox
- Charlottesville - Regal Stonefield
- Christianburg - Regal New River Valley
- Colonial Heights - Regal Southpark Mall
- Culpeper - Regal Culpeper
- Fairfax - Regal Fairfax Towne Center
- Fredericksburg - Regal Fredericksburg
- Gainesville - Regal Virginia Gateway
- Glen Allen - Regal Virginia Center
- Harrisonburg - Regal Harrisonburg
- Lynchburg - Regal River Ridge
- Manassas - Regal Manassas
- Midlothian - Regal Westchester Commons
- Midlothian - Regal Commonwealth
- Newport News - Regal Kiln Creek
- Norfolk - Regal Macarthur Center
- Richmond - Regal West Tower
- Richmond - Regal Short Pump
- Roanoke - Regal Valley View Grande
- Springfield - Regal Springfield Town Center
- Sterling - Regal Dulles Town Center
- Suffolk - Regal Harbour View Grande
- Virginia Beach - Regal Strawbridge Marketplace
- Virginia Beach - Regal Columbus
- Williamsburg - Regal New Town