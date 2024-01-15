Watch Now
Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier in Chesapeake closes

Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 17:08:20-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier is closed.

According to the company's website there are no more showtimes for any dates at the location off of Jarman Road.

News 3 first reported the impending closure at the beginning of 2023.

The Regal Cinema website lists these theaters as the remaining locations in the commonwealth:

  • Alexandria - Regal Kingstowne
  • Arlington - Regal Ballston Quarter
  • Ashburn - Regal Fox
  • Charlottesville - Regal Stonefield
  • Christianburg - Regal New River Valley
  • Colonial Heights - Regal Southpark Mall
  • Culpeper - Regal Culpeper
  • Fairfax - Regal Fairfax Towne Center
  • Fredericksburg - Regal Fredericksburg
  • Gainesville - Regal Virginia Gateway
  • Glen Allen - Regal Virginia Center
  • Harrisonburg - Regal Harrisonburg
  • Lynchburg - Regal River Ridge
  • Manassas - Regal Manassas
  • Midlothian - Regal Westchester Commons
  • Midlothian - Regal Commonwealth
  • Newport News - Regal Kiln Creek
  • Norfolk - Regal Macarthur Center
  • Richmond - Regal West Tower
  • Richmond - Regal Short Pump
  • Roanoke - Regal Valley View Grande
  • Springfield - Regal Springfield Town Center
  • Sterling - Regal Dulles Town Center
  • Suffolk - Regal Harbour View Grande
  • Virginia Beach - Regal Strawbridge Marketplace
  • Virginia Beach - Regal Columbus
  • Williamsburg - Regal New Town

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

