S. Battlefield Blvd. closed at Great Bridge Bridge due to heat-related malfunction

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — South Battlefield Boulevard is closed in both directions at the Great Bridge Bridge due to a heat-related bridge malfunction late Tuesday afternoon, according to Chesapeake city officials.

City officials shared at 3:45 p.m. that the bridge will be closed to traffic for an "extended period of time," and there's currently no estimated time it will reopen.

Around 5:15 p.m., a News 3 viewer shared that the bridge was still closed.

Specific details about the malfunction are unclear, but the city did confirm that it's caused by heat.

