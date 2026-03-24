Salary raises for mayor, councilmembers considered by Chesapeake city leaders

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Council is considering an ordinance to boost salaries for councilmembers and the mayor. A public hearing on this issue is scheduled for Tuesday.

Currently, the mayor has an annual salary of $27,000. Councilmembers' salaries are set at $25,000.

Under Virginia law, mayors and city councilmembers have salary caps based on the city's population. According to the City of Chesapeake’s website, the estimated population was 253,261 as of July 2023. This means councilmembers cannot be paid more than $47,000, and the mayor cannot be paid more than $51,000.

Three options will be considered in the ordinance to increase city leaders' salaries:

Option 1:

Mayor salary increase: $40,500

Councilmember salary increase: $37,500

Option 2:

Mayor salary increase: $47,000

Councilmember salary increase: $43,000

Option 3:

Mayor salary increase: $51,000

Councilmember salary increase: $47,000

If any of these options are approved, then the salary increase will take effect on July 1, 2027. Virginia law requires for a public hearing to be held before city leaders can take action on salary changes. The increase in salaries must also be adopted at least four months before citywide elecitons.

The public hearing on this ordinance will be held on Tuesday during the regular City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m.