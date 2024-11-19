Suspected human remains found at barge dumping area at Seaward Marine in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Decomposing remains were found at a barge dumping area in Chesapeake Sunday, according to police. Police say the remains are suspected to be human.

A worker at Seaward Marine found the remains and called police around 2:45 p.m., CPD says. The barge dumping area where the remains were found was on the Chesapeake part of Seaward Marine's property.

The worker who found the remains told officers they looked human, police told News 3.

The remains were in advanced stages of decomposition, police added.

Police say the incident is under investigation.