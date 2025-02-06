Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Three children, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake, police say

Police in Chesapeake are providing an update on an apparent murder suicide that left three children and an adult dead Thursday morning
Chesapeake murder suicide
Chesapeake Police Car
Posted
and last updated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake Thursday morning left four dead, three of which were children, according to police.

Watch: Police give update on apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake

Police update on apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake

Police say just before 7 a.m., they sent officers to a home in the 3000 block of Welcome Road after getting a call for a welfare check.

Officers made contact with an armed person at the home, and the incident quickly turned into a barricade situation, police say. A SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were then sent to the home.

Several minutes later, police say information came in that there may be dead people inside the home. Police then immediately entered the home, where they found three dead children. They also found a woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It's unclear what the relationship between the four is, but police believe they know each other.

Police did not share further information about the children and woman.

Check back with News 3 as more updates become available.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device