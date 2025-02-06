Three children, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake Thursday morning left four dead, three of which were children, according to police.

Watch: Police give update on apparent murder-suicide in Chesapeake

Police say just before 7 a.m., they sent officers to a home in the 3000 block of Welcome Road after getting a call for a welfare check.

Officers made contact with an armed person at the home, and the incident quickly turned into a barricade situation, police say. A SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were then sent to the home.

Several minutes later, police say information came in that there may be dead people inside the home. Police then immediately entered the home, where they found three dead children. They also found a woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It's unclear what the relationship between the four is, but police believe they know each other.

Police did not share further information about the children and woman.

Check back with News 3 as more updates become available.