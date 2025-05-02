Tragic 3-year-old death in Chesapeake highlights importance of early swimming lessons

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In light of a recent tragedy, the importance of swimming lessons for young children is taking center stage.

A 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a backyard pool on Foxgate Quarter near Woodbridge Drive on Sunday morning. The child was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately passed away on Wednesday. Police are investigating the incident.

John Quane, a local grandfather, described the situation as a "nightmare scenario." He emphasized the need for swimming education, recalling how he taught his children and grandchildren to swim at an early age. Quane’s family has embraced aquatic activities, with many members being avid swimmers and scuba divers.

“This is a tragedy. When you turn your kids loose, almost anything can happen,” he said.

Letha Causby, Senior Aquatics Director at the Greenbrier Family YMCA, echoed Quane's sentiments. She pointed out that drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4. Causby says the YMCA offers swim lessons for children as young as 6 months old, with options available for children all the way up to adults.

“Swimming is a life-saving skill,” Causby emphasized. “We start with parent-child classes and have programs running year-round. During the summer, we also offer week-long lessons.”

Causby noted that the lessons are conducted in small groups to ensure individualized attention for each child. “We usually have 30-minute sessions with a maximum of four kids, allowing us to focus on their swimming skills without losing their attention.”

As a soon-to-be mother, Causby plans to introduce her baby to water safety early on. “They’ll likely start learning some basic safety skills not long after they're a few months old,” she said.

Alongside swim lessons, Quane advises families to consider adding fencing or barriers around their pools for an additional layer of safety that could potentially save lives.

For more information on local YMCA swim lessons, click here.