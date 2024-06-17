Train off the rails: 5 train cars derailed in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va — According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, five cars derailed off Mount Pleasant Road Monday afternoon.

The freight train, carrying rock, plastic and cement, was traveling from the South Norfolk Rail Yard headed to Elizabeth City when it derailed around 3:20 p.m., CFD said.

After derailment, the cars remained upright and stopped between Mt. Pleasant Road and Fentress Road.

The CFD reported that all cars are empty and no one sustained injuries. The cars are owned and operated by the Chesapeake & Albermarle Rail line.

The rail line will be out of service while repairs are being made and the National Transportation Board has been notified.