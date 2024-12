CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two armed suspects robbed a Popeyes in Chesapeake on Christmas Eve morning, police said.

The Popeyes is located in the 4300 block of Indian River Road.

Police responded to reports of armed suspects at the fast food restaurant around 10 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries and the investigation is ongoing, police said.