Two people displaced after an early morning house fire in the Camelot neighborhood of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two adults are displaced after a two-story house caught fire early Saturday morning in the Camelot neighborhood of Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Camelot Boulevard at 4:09 a.m. after multiple callers driving by reported the fire. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find flames on the front of the home.

We're told firefighters used hose lines to put out the outside flames and found the fire had spread into the attic. Crews entered the home and brought the fire under control by 4:20 a.m.

The occupants safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the two displaced adults with lodging.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.